Much to do Aug. 12

Musician Bob Costigan will perform two shows Saturday, Aug. 12, on the steps of the Tory Hill Meetinghouse, at the intersection of routes 202 and 112 in Buxton, during the church’s lawn sale and craft fair.

Costigan will entertain from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 12:30 to 1 p.m. The fair and lawn sale will open at 9 a.m. and continue to 3 p.m.

Madeleine the Magician also will be around the church lawn beginning at 12:30 p.m., according to the church.

The annual town parade begins at 11 a.m. along Main Street to River Road and ending at Woodman Road. To register for the parade, call Town Clerk John Myers at 929-6171. The deadline is Aug. 8.

The Dorcas Fest also runs with activities from 8 a.m. to fireworks at dusk. Visit the Dorcas Society of Maine Facebook page for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: