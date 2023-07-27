A Hancock man was arrested Thursday morning more than a month after he allegedly hit a woman with his car in Southwest Harbor.

John Holdsworth, 31, was charged with manslaughter in the death of Amber Robbins, 35, who died of blunt force trauma from a hit and run, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Related Police identify woman found dead on Mount Desert Island

Police said he fled the scene. Robbins, a Tremont resident, was walking along Main Street in Southwest Harbor — a small town on Mount Desert Island with a population of about 1,700 people — on the evening of June 10 when she was hit by a car, police say. A passerby found her body just before noon the next morning.

Several state and municipal departments aided in the weekslong investigation before the Maine State Police received an arrest warrant for Holdsworth on Wednesday.

He will make his initial court appearance in Ellsworth on Friday morning.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: