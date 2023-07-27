The Mills administration has tapped an epidemiologist currently overseeing public health in the Navajo Nation in Arizona to be the next director of the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Puthiery Va, who received her medical degree from the University of New England, will start in Maine’s top public health job on Aug. 28. Va replaces Dr. Nirav Shah, who guided the Maine CDC’s COVID-19 response and left in March to become principal deputy director for the U.S. CDC in Atlanta. Nancy Beardsley has been serving as interim director since Shah left.

Va led the Navajo Nation’s COVID-19 response and has an “extensive range of experience in primary clinical care, epidemiology, and public health emergency response,” according to a Maine Department of Health and Human Services news release.

“As the last four years have shown, a strong public health system is crucial to protecting and improving the lives, health, and livelihoods of Maine people. Dr. Va’s depth and breadth of experience position her well to assume the helm of the Maine CDC and strengthen our public health infrastructure,” said Gov. Janet Mills, in a statement.

Jeanne Lambrew, Maine’s health and human services commissioner, said Va has a “deep keel for navigating Maine’s public health challenges.”

Va said in a statement that she is “honored” to accept the position and “eager to contribute to the well-being of the people of Maine.”

“I look forward to further strengthening Maine’s public health infrastructure through equitable and community-based services,” Va said in a statement. Va originally came to the United States with her family as Cambodian refugees.

Va is currently director of the Division of Public Health in Chinle, Arizona, with the Indian Health Service Navajo Area Chinle Service Unit.

“Dr. Puthiery Va has exhibited exceptional leadership and tireless dedication in her vital work with the Navajo community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Roselyn Tso, IHS director, in a statement. “By consistently going above and beyond to provide medical expertise, support, and resources, Dr. Va has been a source of unwavering hope and healing during these challenging times. She has shown exceptional dedication in her work to improve the lives of underserved populations, making her a valuable asset in her new role at the Maine CDC.”

Before joining the IHS, Va was an epidemic intelligence service officer for the U.S. CDC, leading researching examining the impact of sodium intake on health and its relation to chronic diseases. Va was part of federal response teams regarding the Zika virus and a mumps outbreak in Arkansas.

