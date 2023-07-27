NEW HIRES

Rose M. Leung has joined Norman, Hanson & DeTroy as chief financial officer of the Portland law firm. Previously, she worked as managing director of finance at Foreside Financial Group in Portland. She has over two decades of financial experience and earned a B.S. in accounting and M.S. in business from Husson University.

Allie Matthews and Heather Jordan joined the Dufour Tax Group as a manager and a staff accountant, respectively. Matthews received her B.A. from Williams College and then her accounting certificate degree from the University of Southern Maine. She earned her certification as a public accountant in 2019. Jordan graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington with a B.S. in elementary education. She holds a B.A. in accounting from the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

The Vascular Care Group, a new practice in South Portland, has hired Dr. Nathan J. Aranson, Dr. Elizabeth Blazick, Dr. Christopher T. Healey and Amber Schaub.

Aranson has extensive experience in the Maine medical community, with a dual board certification as a general and vascular surgeon. He currently also serves as an assistant professor of surgery at Tufts University School of Medicine.

Blazick is a vascular surgeon who previously served as the program director for the integrated vascular surgery residency at Maine Medical Center. She also served as an assistant professor of surgery at Tufts University School of Medicine.

Healey has extensive experience in the Maine medical community, serving as assistant program director for general surgery residency at Maine Medical Center and the first program director for vascular surgery integrated residency. Before joining the Vascular Care Group, he served as the medical director at Maine Medical Center’s wound healing and hyperbarics.

Schaub is a certified physician assistant who earned her B.S. in biology from Northeastern University and her M.A. in health science from Quinnipiac University. She previously worked as a vascular surgery physician assistant at Maine Medical Partners Vascular Surgery.

Baxter Academy for Technology & Science, in Portland, has named Alex Waters as assistant principal. Waters holds a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and a master’s degree in teaching from Sacred Heart University.

PROMOTIONS

SMRT Architects and Engineers appointed Bradley K. Hodges as the firm’s next president. Hodges currently leads the science, technology and manufacturing practice at the firm. He also is a partner at the firm and serves on its board of directors. He has worked on projects for a variety of industries, including microelectronics, indoor aquaculture, battery manufacturing and defense-aerospace. Hodges attended the Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Kimberly Bean became a trust associate of the asset management group at Norway Savings Bank. Bean has over 27 years of customer service experience, including working as a customer relations representative at the Norway Savings Bank. In her new role, she will work with clients to help them open accounts and make transfers.

The Nobis Group has named Chris Adams as its new president and CEO. Adams has been with Nobis for over 24 years, serving as a civil engineer and most recently as the vice president of operations and member of the board of directors.

Jim Fay has been promoted to president of the Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership, effective Nov. 20. He will succeed Larry Robinson, who is retiring. Fay, currently operations manager, joined Maine MEP in 2018 as a senior project manager. Previously, he worked in manufacturing for more than two decades, including as plant manager for D.R. Power Equipment in Winooski, Vermont, and as site leader at the Owens Corning facility in Brunswick. Fay is a graduate of the University of Maine.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Bath Housing and Development Corp. appointed three new board members: Roberta Jordan, Toby Gabranski and Erik Nelson. Jordan serves as a librarian at the Patten Free Library and as a school manager at the K-8 Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb. She also worked as a land protection specialist for the Maine chapter of the Nature Conservancy. Gabranski is the owner and founder of Tobias Gabranski/Architects, which designs community-based residential and commercial projects around Maine and New England. He has previously worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Maine School of Architecture. Nelson is an associate professor of economics at Bowdoin College and earned his Ph.D. in applied economics from the University of Minnesota. He belongs to the American Economists Association and Association for Environmental and Resource Economists.

