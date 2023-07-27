BOWDOINHAM – Herbert “Herb” Mitchell Cram, 77, of Bowdoinham, passed peacefully on Tuesday July 18, 2023.

Herb was born Sept. 16, 1945, in the town of Attleboro, Mass., to Sherman and Shirley (Brown) Cram. Herb was raised most of his life in Liberty. There, he attended and graduated from Walker School in 1963.

After graduating he signed up for the Marine Corps. He served his country proudly from 1963 to 1967 and completed two tours in Vietnam during that time.

Once returning from the war, he held various jobs until 1971 when he was appointed to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Department. He served with the Sheriff’s Department until Jan. 5, 1977. Herb then applied for a position with the State Police. He was accepted to the academy and graduated with the 33rd Training Troop that same year. During his time as a trooper, he received an associate degree in criminal justice, was an instructor at the academy and in 1987 was promoted to sergeant. Herb served the Maine State Police proudly for 22 years from 1977 to 1999. After retiring from the State Police, he found himself signing up for a civilian tour through the Department of Justice with the OSCE, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe through the United Nations from 2000 to 2001. While there Herb was an instructor with OSCE and the Kosovo Police Division.

Herb had a love for antique cars, the outdoors, hunting, watching the birds and listening to classical music. He was also an avid reader and gun enthusiast. He was an all-around animal lover. He especially enjoyed relaxing in his “Bug House” just watching his nightly herd of deer in his back field. He loved to travel and would often visit military and history museums all over the country.

Herb was also very proud of his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Herb is survived by his son, Matthew Cram and wife Edith of West Bath, daughter, Erica Cram-Arbour and husband Benjamin of Bowdoinham; grandchildren, Morgan Cram, Baylie Cram, Amber Hendsbee and husband Dylan, Joseph Ouellette and wife Jessie; great-grandchildren Ethan, Ryker, Elloise, Quinn, Everly and Lillian; brother, Sherman Cram and sister, Wendy Culbertson and their families.

Herb was predeceased by his mother, Shirley Cram, father, Sherman Cram; sister, Valerie Campbell, sister, Melanie Lamson and sister, Barbara Cram.

Herb’s visiting hours will be in the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home located at 1 Church St., Augusta, on Tuesday Aug 1 from 4-7 p.m. His funeral services will be in the funeral home on Wednesday Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow at 12 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.﻿

Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St., Augusta where condolences and memories may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website by visiting http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made in Herb’s honor to either the

Maine Retired Troopers Organization,

P.O. Box 1

East Winthrop, ME 04343 or

Maine State Troopers Foundation

101 Bangor Rd.

Unity, ME 04988

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous