Blueberry pancake breakfast

Berry season is here and the Bridgton Historical Society is having an “al fresco” blueberry pancake breakfast at the historic Narramissic Farm off Route 107 in South Bridgton. The meal will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29. (The rain date is the same time Sunday, July 30.) The menu includes sausage, bacon, blueberry pancakes and drinks, all for $8 per plate. To learn more, call the Historical Society at 647-3699.

Science Center open house

The Lakes Environmental Association will show off its Maine Lake Science Center at 51 Willett Road Tuesday, Aug. 1. Stop in at open house between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to enjoy some refreshments, meet LEA staff, see the new upgrades to the lab and find out what LEA has been doing to protect our beautiful lakes. For more information about LEA, mainelakes.org.

LELT Summer Celebration

Loon Echo Land Trust will hold its inaugural Summer Celebration at Narramissic Farm and Peabody-Fitch Woods in South Bridgton from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. (The rain date is Thursday, Aug. 3.) The celebration includes a summer barbecue with vegetarian options, drinks and the organization’s annual meeting. The cost is $40 per person, with children under age 16 free. Register at lelt.org or email maggie@lelt.org.

Gallery’s 20th anniversary

Bridgton’s own Gallery 302 will celebrate 20 years in operation with an art auction and a party at the Magic Lantern from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. The always-entertaining Jim Cossey will serve as auctioneer accepting bids for the wooden boxes decorated by local artists. Food and refreshments will be available. To get tickets, go to the gallery at 112 Main St., or call 647-2787. For further details visit gallery302.com.

Wednesday night activities

Join vintage car enthusiasts in the parking lot at 247 Main St., next to the Gastro Pub and across the street from Bridgton House of Pizza, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings. The folks there love to show off their restored autos and talk to fellow fans. Afterwards, why not head over to the bandstand near Stevens Brook Elementary School and listen to the Bridgton Community Band concerts that take place at 7 p.m. every Wednesday. Both events are fun, free, family-friendly entertainment.

Perri Black can be contacted at perrilb@gmail.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: