SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Jane Wambui Galuza, 78, died surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday July 19, 2023 in Schenectady, N.Y.

She was born Aug. 1, 1944 to Jeremiah Mita Ithugu and Tabitha Wakini Mbogo in Kiburu Village, Kirinyaga, Kenya Africa. She grew up there on her parents farm.

She was predeceased by her parents; and one son, Allen Giteru.

She is survived by her husband, Bradley Galuza of Schenectady, N.Y.; and three sons of Kenya, Africa; and by all those who loved her.

She worked for a number of years for an Oil Company in Kenya as a secretary, retiring in 1993 to spend even more time in her volunteer ministry as a regular pioneer.

She studied the Bible in 1970 and she dedicating her life to God and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, May 1971, as an ordained minister of the good news. In 1986 she enrolled as a regular pioneer (a full time minister) putting over 100 hours a month in her ministry. She continued in that vocation full time for the rest of her life.

Jane spent over 50 years serving the only true God Jehovah! The Bible was in her heart and mind. She taught many people the accurate knowledge of God’s Word The Bible. She has many spiritual children here in the United States and Kenya. Anyone who knew her couldn’t help but love her because of her love for others and an unmatched zeal for the truth.

In March of 2002 she fled Africa to the United State because of threats made on her life, because she was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Thus came a total change of circumstances, different culture, different food, different everything. She would meet people for the first time and they would ask where are you from, she was told, never say the country so she would only say Africa. Next question, where in Africa? She kept that answer until the day she died. Never giving the country.

She was up for the task, always relying on Jehovah God for guidance in her life. Her favorite scripture is Proverbs 3:5,6: “Trust in Jehovah with all your heart, and do not rely on your own understanding. In all your ways take notice of him, and he will make your paths straight.”

On April 17, 2004 she married Bradley Galuza in Maine. After marriage, they traveled the state of Maine assisting congregations where there was a greater need. Jane was part of the Regional Building Committee for 10 years building and renovating Kingdom Halls all over New England. She graduated from Bath Adult Education Bailey Evening School with a High School Equivalency Diploma. Jane represented her class as their appointed speaker with over 200 in attendance. On April 16, 2010 Jane became a naturalized citizen of The United States. Through all of this Jane relied on her God Jehovah for guidance and direction.

Jane will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her, but not for long, since she is safely in Jehovah God’s Book of Life at Malachi 3:16.

To share you thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit:

https://dalyfuneralhome.com/home/

There will be a memorial service at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1720 Albany St., Schenectady, N.Y. on Saturday July 29 at 2 p.m. Please plan to arrive early for a slideshow presentation.