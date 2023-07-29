A section of Route 237 in Gorham and Standish was closed Saturday evening because of flooding, and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in parts of Maine.

The forecast called for ongoing thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that could lead to scattered flash flooding. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported at 6 p.m. that Sebago Lake Road was closed between Barstow Road in Gorham and Chadbourne Road in Standish because of flooding.

The National Weather Service in Gray had a flood watch in place in parts of Androscoggin, Cumberland, Kennebec, Oxford, Sagadahoc and York counties until 11 p.m. Saturday.

A flash flood warning was in place for North Windham, Steep Falls and Standish until 8 p.m. Lewiston, Auburn and Brunswick were under a flash flood warning until 11:30 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous