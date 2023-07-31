Georgetown Historical Society, Georgetown Conservation Commission and the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust are co-hosting a talk focused on Georgetown’s marshes at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. This free program is focused on the history of marsh management, how that translates to the way marshes look today and how restoration work today takes that history into account.

The talks features presenters Jack Witham and Geoff Wilson, who have expertise in marsh history and restoration. Witham will focus on the history of Georgetown’s marshes. He is the retired director of the Holt Research Forest in Arrowsic and has spent more than 35 years studying the local forest and marsh systems. Wilson will focus on the way historical agriculture on the marshes is impacting marshes today and how to restore impacted marshes. He has extensive expertise in salt marsh restoration, is a leader in agricultural history-focused marsh restoration and has worked on projects throughout the northeast. He developed the plans for the restoration work at Georgetown’s Swett Marsh.

Changes that were made to marshes for agriculture in the 1700s, 1800s and early 1900s are causing problems for marshes today, particularly as sea level is higher now than it was when people were farming on the marshes. KELT, the Town of Georgetown and other partners are currently doing a restoration project at Swett Marsh. Participants of the talk are also invited to attend a walk on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Swett Marsh with KELT Project Director Ruth Indrick to see the way the historical agriculture is reflected in the marsh and see where restoration work will happen at the marsh over the next few years.

There is no limit to the number of people attending the lecture, but registration is recommended for planning purposes. The lecture is at the Georgetown Historical Society at 20 Bay Point Road. Registration for the walk is required, and the walk will be limited to 15 participants who attended the lecture. Directions to the walk will be sent after registration. For more information and to sign up, visit KELT’s website at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call 442-8400.

