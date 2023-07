I want to thank John Mishler of Harpswell for his July 26 letter, “Equal rights under the law? Prove it.”

He is correct and I will add there has never been equal rights in this nation since the first signing in 1776.

Equal rights has been an illusion, a lie that most people have accepted as fact.

Joseph Ciarrocca

Brunswick

