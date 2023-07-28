Comedy
Friday 7/28
Tawanda Gona: 7 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com
Saturday 7/29
Marty Caproni, Casey Watson, Mark Turcotte: 8 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $18 advance, $25 at door. 18-plus. pmc729.eventbrite.com
Friday 8/4
Joe Pera: 10:30 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50-$35. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Ongoing
The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Through 7/29
“Song of Summer”: Colin Page, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 7/30
“Contrasts”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com
Pop Up No. 1: 2-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Sidle House Gallery, 20 Bartol Island Road, Freeport. instagram.com/sidlehousemaine
Tuesday 8/1-Wednesday 8/30
Jane Herbert: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com
Thursday 8/3-Saturday 8/19
Sebascodegan artists: Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Aug. 4, gallery open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Old School House, 1594 Harpswell Islands Road, Orrs Island. facebook.com/sebascodeganartists
Thursday 8/3-Saturday 8/26
Tom Hall: Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Aug. 3, gallery open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Friday 8/4-Friday 9/1
“Encounters” interactive exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. $15. chroma2four.com
Through 8/25
“Explorations”: Mairen O’Neill and Ashlyn Feeley, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Through 8/26
“Earth and Light”: David Rankin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 10/15
“The Art of Wonder”: Robert McCloskey, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/mccloskey
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Through 7/30
Maine Outdoor Film Festival: Multiple locations around Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. moff2023.eventive.org
Sunday 7/30
“Even Hell Has its Heroes” (2023): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9; $7 members. space538.org
Tuesday 8/1
“Sing 2” (2021): Rated PG, Redbank Community Center field, 95 Macarthur Circle W., South Portland. Free. fb.me/e/30KtWsyY3
Wednesday 8/2
“The Sandlot” (1993): Rated PG, 5 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Reservation required. scarboroughlibrary.org
“Return to Oz” (1985): Rated PG, 8 p.m., Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. space538.org
Friday 8/4
“Book Club” (2018): Rated PG-13, 1:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Reservation required. scarboroughlibrary.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 7/28
Billy Strings: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $55. thompsonspoint.com
Sara Caswell Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door, $5 students, $15 seniors. pcm.org
Nanna (Of Monsters and Men): 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $36 advance, $41 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Chris Webby: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $25-$30. auramaine.com
Saturday 7/29
Bowdoin International Music concert: 10 a.m., Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. Free with admission. kitetails.org
Sunday 7/30 & Monday 7/31
Victor Trevino as Elvis: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. Monday, Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $78-$100. msmt.org
Sunday 7/30
United Methodist Church “Praise in the Park”: 4 p.m., Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street, Brunswick. umcbrunswick.org
Tuesday 8/1
Maine Marimba Ensemble: 5:30 p.m., Redbank Community Center gazebo, 95 Macarthur Circle W., South Portland. Free. sopoparksrec.com
Maggie Rogers: 6:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $65 advance, $75 day-of, ages 3 and under free. statetheatreportland.com
Bess Jacques and the Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. Donation-based. portcityblue.com
Wednesday 8/2
The Joint Chiefs: 6 p.m., Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street, Brunswick. Free. brunswickdowntown.org
Country Roads: 6:30 p.m., Mill Creek Park, 50 Hinckley Drive, South Portland. Free. sopoparksrec.com
The Backseat Lovers: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $46 advance, $51 day-of, ages 3 and under free. statetheatreportland.com
Extreme, Living Colour: 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35-$65. statetheatreportland.com
Thursday 8/3
Not2Sharp: Music in the Parks series, 6 p.m., Winslow Park, Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
The Empress: 6 p.m., Fort Allen Park, 49 Eastern Promenade, Portland. Free. easternpromenade.org
Palaver Strings Beehive Chamber Series: 7 p.m., Speedwell, 630 Forest Ave., Portland. $15. palaverstrings.org
Cassatt String Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. sealbayfestival.org
JPEGMAFIA, Danny Brown: 8:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $34.50 advance, $40 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough.
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m. Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m. every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m. Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m. Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m. every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m. Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m. Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Thursday 7/27 & Sunday 7/30
“Cinderella”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $35-$140, free ages 25 and under. operamaine.org
Through 7/28
“Complete Works of Shakespeare, Abridged, Revised, Again”: 6:30 p.m., Deering Oaks Park, Portland. Free. Reservation required. fenixtheatre.com
Through 7/30
“Charlotte’s Web”: 11 a.m. Fridays-Sundays, 3 p.m. additional on Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org
“The Thin Place”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25. thehillarts.me
Sunday 7/30
“The Right Thing to Do”: 7 p.m., Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. $10 suggested donation. snowlionrep.org
Friday 8/4
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performance: 6:30 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. tellersgarden.com
Friday 8/4-Sunday 8/6
Vivid Motion Dance’s Greatest Hits: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25; $10 under age 12. vividmotion.org
Through 8/5
“9 to 5 The Musical”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $80-$125. msmt.org
Through 8/31
“Hot Flash! What A Feelin!”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Ongoing
Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
