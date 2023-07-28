Comedy

Friday 7/28

Tawanda Gona: 7 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com

Saturday 7/29

Marty Caproni, Casey Watson, Mark Turcotte: 8 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $18 advance, $25 at door. 18-plus. pmc729.eventbrite.com

Friday 8/4

Joe Pera: 10:30 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50-$35. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Advertisement

Ongoing

The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 7/29

“Song of Summer”: Colin Page, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 7/30

“Contrasts”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Advertisement

Pop Up No. 1: 2-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Sidle House Gallery, 20 Bartol Island Road, Freeport. instagram.com/sidlehousemaine

Tuesday 8/1-Wednesday 8/30

Jane Herbert: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Thursday 8/3-Saturday 8/19

Sebascodegan artists: Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Aug. 4, gallery open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Old School House, 1594 Harpswell Islands Road, Orrs Island. facebook.com/sebascodeganartists

Thursday 8/3-Saturday 8/26

Advertisement

Tom Hall: Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Aug. 3, gallery open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Friday 8/4-Friday 9/1

“Encounters” interactive exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. $15. chroma2four.com

Through 8/25

“Explorations”: Mairen O’Neill and Ashlyn Feeley, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Through 8/26

Advertisement

“Earth and Light”: David Rankin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 10/15

“The Art of Wonder”: Robert McCloskey, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/mccloskey

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Through 7/30

Advertisement

Maine Outdoor Film Festival: Multiple locations around Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. moff2023.eventive.org

Sunday 7/30

“Even Hell Has its Heroes” (2023): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9; $7 members. space538.org

Tuesday 8/1

“Sing 2” (2021): Rated PG, Redbank Community Center field, 95 Macarthur Circle W., South Portland. Free. fb.me/e/30KtWsyY3

Wednesday 8/2

Advertisement

“The Sandlot” (1993): Rated PG, 5 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Reservation required. scarboroughlibrary.org

“Return to Oz” (1985): Rated PG, 8 p.m., Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. space538.org

Friday 8/4

“Book Club” (2018): Rated PG-13, 1:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Reservation required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Advertisement

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 7/28

Billy Strings: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $55. thompsonspoint.com

Sara Caswell Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door, $5 students, $15 seniors. pcm.org

Nanna (Of Monsters and Men): 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $36 advance, $41 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Chris Webby: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $25-$30. auramaine.com

Advertisement

Saturday 7/29

Bowdoin International Music concert: 10 a.m., Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. Free with admission. kitetails.org

Sunday 7/30 & Monday 7/31

Victor Trevino as Elvis: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. Monday, Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $78-$100. msmt.org

Sunday 7/30

United Methodist Church “Praise in the Park”: 4 p.m., Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street, Brunswick. umcbrunswick.org

Advertisement

Tuesday 8/1

Maine Marimba Ensemble: 5:30 p.m., Redbank Community Center gazebo, 95 Macarthur Circle W., South Portland. Free. sopoparksrec.com

Maggie Rogers: 6:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $65 advance, $75 day-of, ages 3 and under free. statetheatreportland.com

Bess Jacques and the Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. Donation-based. portcityblue.com

Wednesday 8/2

The Joint Chiefs: 6 p.m., Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street, Brunswick. Free. brunswickdowntown.org

Advertisement

Country Roads: 6:30 p.m., Mill Creek Park, 50 Hinckley Drive, South Portland. Free. sopoparksrec.com

The Backseat Lovers: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $46 advance, $51 day-of, ages 3 and under free. statetheatreportland.com

Extreme, Living Colour: 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35-$65. statetheatreportland.com

Thursday 8/3

Not2Sharp: Music in the Parks series, 6 p.m., Winslow Park, Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

The Empress: 6 p.m., Fort Allen Park, 49 Eastern Promenade, Portland. Free. easternpromenade.org

Advertisement

Palaver Strings Beehive Chamber Series: 7 p.m., Speedwell, 630 Forest Ave., Portland. $15. palaverstrings.org

Cassatt String Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. sealbayfestival.org

JPEGMAFIA, Danny Brown: 8:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $34.50 advance, $40 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough.

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m. Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Advertisement

Open jazz session: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m. every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m. Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m. Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m. every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Advertisement

Live Music: 9 p.m. Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m. Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Thursday 7/27 & Sunday 7/30

“Cinderella”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $35-$140, free ages 25 and under. operamaine.org

Through 7/28

“Complete Works of Shakespeare, Abridged, Revised, Again”: 6:30 p.m., Deering Oaks Park, Portland. Free. Reservation required. fenixtheatre.com

Advertisement

Through 7/30

“Charlotte’s Web”: 11 a.m. Fridays-Sundays, 3 p.m. additional on Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org

“The Thin Place”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25. thehillarts.me

Sunday 7/30

“The Right Thing to Do”: 7 p.m., Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. $10 suggested donation. snowlionrep.org

Friday 8/4

Advertisement

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performance: 6:30 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. tellersgarden.com

Friday 8/4-Sunday 8/6

Vivid Motion Dance’s Greatest Hits: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25; $10 under age 12. vividmotion.org

Through 8/5

“9 to 5 The Musical”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $80-$125. msmt.org

Through 8/31

Advertisement

“Hot Flash! What A Feelin!”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Ongoing

Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: