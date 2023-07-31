Regarding the Press Herald’s July 26 Page 1 stories “Across the planet and close to home, alarm bells sound”:

The only way to stop the climate crisis is to completely change our consumption-based lifestyles. Unless we take radical and emergency steps, we are doomed, and so is most life on our planet.

What lifestyle changes must we take? We must drive our cars only for necessary trips. We must use planes only for family emergencies. We must stop buying unnecessary “stuff” that we really do not need. We must end our meat and dairy consumption. We must sell our second homes and camps to reduce the need for driving. We must encourage young people to have no more than two children – and there’s so much more that governments and industry can do.

Len Frenkel

Portland

