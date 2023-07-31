Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy who died Thursday at a home on Wagner Bridge Road in Waldoboro.
The teenager died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in front of two witnesses, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement issued Monday that said the witnesses were friends of the victim.
Waldoboro police responded to the incident, which was reported at 1:06 p.m., and pronounced the boy dead at the scene. Local police then contacted Maine State Police for further assistance. No details regarding circumstances that led up to the shooting have been provided.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.