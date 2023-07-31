Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy who died Thursday at a home on Wagner Bridge Road in Waldoboro.

The teenager died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in front of two witnesses, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement issued Monday that said the witnesses were friends of the victim.

HOW TO GET HELP IF YOU or someone who you is struggling with a mental health crisis, you can also call the Maine Crisis Line 24 hours a day at 1-888-568-1112. FOR MORE information about mental health services in Maine, visit the website for the state’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Waldoboro police responded to the incident, which was reported at 1:06 p.m., and pronounced the boy dead at the scene. Local police then contacted Maine State Police for further assistance. No details regarding circumstances that led up to the shooting have been provided.

