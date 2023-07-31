A Gorham man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle collided Monday night with an SUV in Windham, closing Gray Road for more than an hour.

Windham police said the motorcycle, operated by 70-year-old Mark Munson, of Gorham, was pulling around a car that was making a right hand turn when the motorcycle collided with a Jeep Cherokee that was turning onto Gray Road, near the intersection with Cook Road.

The motorcycle and Jeep collided and Munson had to be transported to the hospital. He was wearing a helmet. The operator of the Jeep, 23-year-old Jhennada Meas of Windham, was not seriously injured.

Windham police said a preliminary investigation indicates that speed does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, which was reported at 6:36 p.m. Monday. Gray Road was closed to traffic for more than an hour. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: