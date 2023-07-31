Police investigating a fatal car crash in Standish believe a medical event may have caused the 80-year-old driver to veer off Route 35.

John Behnke of Beverly, Massachusetts, died in the crash Monday morning, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kerry Joyce said.

Joyce said Behnke’s 2014 Nissan Altima went off Chadbourne Road, also known as Route 35, about 6:30 a.m. and struck several trees. First responders started CPR, but Behnke died at the scene. He was alone in the car.

Joyce said the initial investigation revealed that Behnke suffered a medical event before his car left the roadway. The cause of the death is not believed to be related to the crash. Police were forced to reduce traffic to one lane of travel for about two hours following the crash.

