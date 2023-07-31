Martin’s Point Health Care in Portland has agreed to pay more than $22 million to the U.S. government for alleged Medicare fraud.

The agreement also says the company will pay $3.8 million to Alicia Wilbur, a former manager at Martin’s Point from mid-2016 through late 2017 who filed a whistleblower complaint against the company in June 2018 alleging it had violated the False Claims Act. Wilbur’s complaint was unsealed in federal court Monday.

The complaint alleged that Martin’s Point abused the federal Medicare Advantage program which allows beneficiaries to enroll in managed care insurance plans for per-person reimbursements. These plans are based on demographic information and diagnoses and are adjusted according to changes in this information.

From 2016 to 2019, Martin’s Point assigned additional diagnoses to patients in order to get higher reimbursements using information that was not supported by medical records, according to Wilbur’s allegations in court documents.

“Medicare Advantage programs rely on accurate health information to provide the best healthcare and proper payment from the federal government,” said, Amy L. Easton, an attorney who represented Wilbur. “Inaccurate diagnosis codes distort both the delivery of healthcare and government payment for that healthcare.”

The terms of the settlement do not include any admission to the claims, nor does it release the company from the possibility of criminal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maine did not immediately respond to questions about whether it would pursue charges.

“The government expects those who participate in Medicare Advantage to provide accurate information to ensure that proper payments are made for the care received by enrolled beneficiaries,” Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael D. Granston said in a statement Monday. “Today’s result sends a clear message to the Medicare Advantage community that the United States will take appropriate action against those who knowingly submit inflated claims for reimbursement.”

