AUGUSTA — On Saturday, Maine’s capital city will also be the capital of craft beverages as the Kennebec River Brewfest returns for its sixth year.

IF YOU GO KENNEBEC RIVER BREWFEST WHEN: 2-6 p.m. Saturday



WHERE: Mill Park: 2-32 Route 104, Augusta



WHAT: Over 30 brewers and distillers will serve samples of craft beer and other alcoholic beverages. A ticket includes unlimited drink samples and a tasting glass. There will be live music. WHAT ELSE: No dogs allowed. Event will take place rain or shine. Attendees must be 21 or older.



HOW MUCH?: $50 in advance or $60 day of. Designated driver tickets are $5. MORE INFO: kennebecriverbrewfest.com

The event, put on the by the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce, brings together beverage makers from across the state and hundreds of people who want to sample them to Mill Park on the shore of the Kennebec River.

“We have 30 breweries this year, but when I say brewers, it’s kind of a mix,” Katie Doherty, president and CEO of the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce, said. “We have seltzers, we have wineries, we have brewers, we have meads. We have a good mix.”

That mix is coming from across the state. Along with local favorites like Cushnoc Brewing from Augusta and the Liberal Cup in Hallowell, beverage makers are coming from as far away as Orono, Hartland, Bangor, Scarborough, Yarmouth and South Portland.

Among the newer beverage businesses to join are Run Amok Mead from West Gardiner, Sideral Farm Brewing from Vassalboro and Absolem Cider Co. from Winthrop.

Related Craft beverage makers across central Maine put down roots

Also on tap that day will be food vendors, live music from Country Roads, The Court Jesters, and Ellis Falls, as well as lawn games to entertain ticket-holders at the event, which is expected to draw people from across New England. Doherty said tickets have been sold to people from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Advertisement

“We are at the peak of our summer tourist season,” said Michael Hall, executive director of the Augusta Downtown Alliance. “So I expect we’ll see an uptick in visitors for the event.”

Any time an event is put on by an organization like the Chamber of Commerce in downtown Augusta, attendees tend to extend their visit to have dinner or stop at other businesses.

Related Click here to read our brewing guide

“Mill Park is the perfect venue,” Hall said. “It’s got parking spaces and places for people to go after the event is over.”

In addition to the pavilion at Mill Park, the chamber is also providing a 40-by-80-foot tent. Doherty said the event will take place rain or shine. The event runs from 2-6 p.m.

Advance tickets are $50 and available through the brewfest’s website: www.kennebecriverbrewfest.com/tickets. On Saturday, tickets are $60. Designated driver tickets are available for $5, and that gives them access to the event and complimentary water.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: