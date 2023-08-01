PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. — The tallest mountain in New England is known for its snow-capped peak, but it was heavy rainfall that had hikers talking in July.

New Hampshire’s Mount Washington set a new record for rainfall in July with 17.08 inches of precipitation for the month, the Mount Washington Observatory reported.

Last night, weather observer Alexis George measured 0.61 inches of precipitation. This gave the summit a total of 16.91 inches of precipitation measured this month. This surpasses the previous record of 16.85 inches set in July of 1996 and is 7.98 inches higher than average. pic.twitter.com/ifwtU5sDpk — Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) July 30, 2023

Heavy rainfall was recorded across the region.

Vermont, which dealt with serious flooding across the state, saw several records broken.

It was the wettest month on record in Montpelier, which recorded 12.06 inches of rain, and the wettest July on record in Rutland, which had 7.42 inches of rain, said Adriana Kremer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington.

In Massachusetts, it was the second-wettest July on record in Boston and Worcester, officials said. There was heavier-than-normal rainfall in Maine and New Hampshire but no top 10 rain totals, officials said.

