The latest Mainer charged with assault in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol made his first appearance Tuesday in a Washington, D.C., court.

Matthew Brackley was not asked to enter a plea on the charges, which include assaulting two law enforcement officers inside the Capitol. An arraignment has not yet been scheduled. Brackley is not in custody and was released on personal recognizance. He appeared in court remotely.

The 39-year-old from Waldoboro ran for a Maine Senate seat last year as a Republican and lost to Democrat Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic. He also owns a small business, Brackley Electric, based in West Bath, and is married with three children.

Reached by phone Tuesday after his court appearance, Brackley said he would like to comment on the charges, but his attorney advised him not to. His attorney declined to comment on the case.

A day before the insurrection, court documents allege, Brackley emailed his senators to “stand up to this blatant corruption and support a second term for President Donald J. Trump.” That same day, he flew from Portland to Washington, D.C. He attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, where Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Federal investigators say Brackley was among the crowd that headed to the Capitol and entered the building about 10 minutes after it was first breached. Officers asked him and others several times to “back up,” court records say, but he did not and later asked officers where to find the office of the speaker of the House.

Later, investigators say, he tried to move toward the Senate chamber but was stopped by police. Brackley shouted “Let’s go,” court documents say, and pushed past officers, leading a crowd further toward the Senate chamber. More officers appeared and the two groups reached a standstill for several minutes. Brackley and the crowd again charged, chanting “USA,” until an officer deployed a chemical spray. Brackley then retreated and left the building around 3 p.m., after spending more than 40 minutes inside.

Court documents identify him in videos from the scene wearing a Trump flag wrapped around him and a camouflage Trump 2020 hat.

Along with felony charges of assaulting law enforcement officers, resisting arrest and civil disorder, Brackley also faces misdemeanor charges of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, picketing, and demonstrating in a capitol building.

Brackley’s next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

