Local schools still grappling with pandemic-induced staffing losses

Maine doesn’t track annual staff and faculty departures across its roughly 120 public school districts, but myriad state and national data support the notion that educator burnout has been a serious issue during the pandemic.

For example, a report issued in August 2022 by the Annenberg Institute at Brown University found there were at least 36,000 vacant teacher positions and 163,000 positions being held by underqualified teachers, “both of which are conservative estimates of the extent of teacher shortages nationally.”

There has been a clear national trend of educators leaving the profession since 2020, said MSAD 75 interim Superintendent Heidi O’Leary, who led the district’s special education programs during the height of the pandemic.

“One year, I think over 200,000 teachers across the country resigned,” she said. “That’s huge.”

Low pay an issue

O’Leary, who began serving as interim superintendent on July 1, said district operations have mostly returned to normal in the three years since the pandemic’s onset.

The administration has managed to replace most of its lost faculty and staff, she said, although MSAD 75 was still down about five paraprofessionals, also known as educational technicians or teaching assistants, as of mid-July. Those positions, which pay a starting salary of $25,000 to $30,000 a year, have been the most difficult to fill, O’Leary said.

In general, Maine’s relatively low wages have made it harder for school districts across the state to remain fully staffed, said Penny Bishop, dean of the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Maine at Orono.

Challenges created by remote learning, political polarization within school districts and a general feeling that teachers are undervalued also have contributed to the spate of early retirements and resignations, Bishop said.

Still, she said boosting salaries for Maine educators would go a long way toward solving the state’s school staffing problems.

“I wouldn’t write off paying people more, because it matters a lot,” Bishop said.

In May, the Maine Legislature approved a measure to increase the minimum teacher’s salary to $50,000 by academic year 2027-28, but it received no funding in the next state budget and is therefore on hold, according to news reports.

Maine’s current minimum starting salary for teachers is $40,000. According to the Washington, D.C.-based National Education Association, Maine’s average starting teacher pay is the lowest in New England and 13th-lowest in the nation, although it cites an estimated figure of $39,101 — slightly below the state-mandated minimum.

In June, the Maine Senate Democrats released a statement emphasizing the need to increase educators’ pay in the state.

“According to a report released in March by the consulting firm McKinsey, one-third of American K-12 educators are contemplating leaving their jobs, citing compensation as the top reason,” the statement reads.

Bishop said another financial challenge in Maine is that teachers pay into a designated pension system in lieu of making contributions to Social Security. About 15 U.S. states participate in so-called “windfall elimination” programs, including Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts in New England.

That system worked well in the past when most people kept the same teaching job for decades, Bishop said, but it can leave retiring former educators at a financial disadvantage in the modern era of high career mobility.

“Because they haven’t paid into Social Security for years, they end up disproportionately negatively affected from an income standpoint,” she said. “Because we compete regionally with other New England states, teachers often won’t choose Maine because of this.”

San Pedro, the MSAD 75 teachers union leader, said educators need more support for their physical and emotional health in addition to better pay.

“We have a national teacher shortage,” she said. “Let’s see free wellness opportunities put in place for staff. Let’s see pay increases and new ideas to keep teachers in place.”

Impact on students

The pandemic has created unprecedented learning and mental health challenges for students, Bishop said, which in some ways have contributed to educator burnout.

And while today’s classrooms may look similar to those prior to the pandemic, she said, there are lingering problems underneath the surface.

“Conditions haven’t improved,” Bishop said. “It may be that we’re back face to face, but in fact you’re now teaching students who are demonstrating behavioral and mental health issues that are sort of unprecedented. Social and emotional skills are reduced.”

Families have been struggling for a variety of reasons, she said, and many students have missed a significant amount of learning time and have fallen behind as a result.

“I’ve heard a lot of stories from educators … that just demonstrate that schools are a really challenging place right now,” she said. “Teaching has always been challenging work, but it’s especially so now.”

Kaitlin Young, a former music educator for Regional School Unit 68 in Dover-Foxcroft, said the unprecedented conditions created by the pandemic have made it necessary to provide additional support for teachers in the form of new skills training, among other things.

“As the needs of our students change, our need for that professional learning to help us meet their needs continues to change,” said Young, who left teaching in 2022 to become policy and program manager for the education advocacy nonprofit Educate Maine.

Jason Judd, Educate Maine’s executive director, said the problems facing teachers and their students also have potential economic implications for Maine.

Judd said businesses in the state are concerned that increased educator turnover within Maine school districts will negatively affect student academic performance, which could lead to workforce readiness problems and worker shortages down the road.

“Student preparedness in our schools directly connects to the preparedness of our workforce,” he said. “We know that high-quality teaching and teachers have a significant impact on students’ success.”

Dolly Sullivan, program director for Educate Maine’s Teacher of the Year program, decried what she described as politically motivated efforts to undermine public education at a time when Maine teachers and students are facing unprecedented challenges.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure that people understand that this is important to our economic prosperity in Maine,” Sullivan said. “Public schools are important, and we have to make sure that we don’t allow this divisiveness to take hold.”

O’Leary, the interim MSAD 75 superintendent, said the district has a lot of hard work ahead of it to continue serving its growing and culturally diversifying student body.

She pointed out that the vast majority of MSAD 75 educators haven’t left — they continue to work hard every day to support their students and help them succeed.

“I like to keep things positive, because it’s always easy to find the one thing that’s a negative,” O’Leary said. “Sure, there are areas that we have to fix, but we recognize that and we want to move forward and fix anything that we need to.”