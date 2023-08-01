PORT CLYDE — The Marshall Point lighthouse, which figured in the film “Forrest Gump,” was struck by lightning and will be dark and silent indefinitely.

The strike occurred at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, said Diane Heath, who lives at the lightkeeper’s house and does publicity for the Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum.

“I was in the kitchen and heard a loud crack and flash at the same time,” Heath said.

She went to the bedroom window and looked out and said the light at the tower was out.

The lightning struck the lightning rod. The light, foghorn and all associated circuits were fried by the strike, she said.

Coast Guard Station Southwest Harbor, which is responsible for the light and foghorn, arrived Monday to assess the damage. The crew removed the lens light and took it to Southwest Harbor for repair or replacement. The foghorn will need further repairs, she said.

There is no estimate yet on when the lighthouse will be back working.

The lightkeeper’s house was not damaged. Heath said that the original lightkeeper’s house was destroyed by fire in 1894 after being struck by lightning.

The lighthouse and museum complex is a major attraction and draws many visitors during the summer. The lighthouse was where Forrest Gump, played by Tom Hanks, concluded his cross-country run in the 1994 movie.

The museum pointed out that Monday is National Lighthouse Day, and weather permitting the tower will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for visitors to ascend into the lens room.

