TOPSHAM – It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved daughter, sweet sister and loving mother, Elizabeth Grace Freeman on July 15, 2023.
Elizabeth was born on Sept. 25, 1982, to Betsy Schurman and Jonathan Freeman. She grew up in Maine and loved being outside in nature. Known for her big smile and adventurous spirit, “Lizzy” will be missed beyond words by those who love her.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Elijah; mother, Betsy Schurman, stepfather Joseph Schurman, father, Jonathan Freeman; siblings Jessica, Rebekah, Jonathan, Abigail and their families, stepbrothers Jack, Bobby, Luke and Daniel Schurman. She also had a special relationship with her aunt, Susan Carleton.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider donating to the go-fund-me we started for her son, Elijah https://gofund.me/0a8539e6
