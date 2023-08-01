The struggling Portland Sea Dogs were held to three hits Tuesday night in losing 4-3 to the Bowie Baysox in an Eastern League game at Bowie, Maryland.

The Sea Dogs have lost three straight and 6 of 7.

Bowie’s Jean Pinto and Ryan Long combined to walk three and struck out 11 Sea Dogs.

Nick Yorke and Blaze Jordan homered for the Sea Dogs. Jordan’s homer came in the ninth with a man on.

Billy Cook was 1 for 4 with a homer and two RBI and Greg Cullen was 3 for 3 with an RBI for Bowie.

