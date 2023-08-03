A Maine Warden Service K-9 and his handler were able to find a 64-year-old Virginia man who became lost in the woods behind a vacation home while looking for moose tracks.

Donald Cook, 64, of Harrisburg, Virginia, was located early Thursday morning in the Aroostook County town of New Sweden by Warden Preston Pomerleau and his K-9, Gordon, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti said in a statement.

Cook’s family had returned to their rental home around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday only to find Cook was missing. Family members searched for him for several hours without success before they called the warden service around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Wardens began searching the area late Wednesday night and searched for more than two hours before K-9 Gordon found Cook in the woods a little after 1 a.m. Thursday. Cook was about a half mile from his vacation home. Cook said he went into the woods looking for moose tracks and got lost after leaving the trail.

Wardens provided Cook with water and warm clothing before assisting him out of the woods. He was dehydrated and cold. He was later examined by an ambulance crew from Caribou, but did not need to be hospitalized.

