The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust’s most popular summertime event is coming up on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at Reid State Park in Georgetown. The public is invited to traverse clam flats with Georgetown’s Shellfish Warden Jon Hentz and learn to dig softshell clams. This quintessential Maine activity is great for families, kids and adults.

No clam-digging license is needed to dig a peck of clams from the sandy flats near Todds Point.

Hentz has been warden for several towns in the Kennebec Estuary region for over two decades. He will share clam-digging techniques as well as information about the local clam harvesting industry. Participants will discover the importance of clean water to the clams and the harvesters that dig them.

The program is open to the public; participants will need to pay the state park entrance fee. This is a rain or shine event, and registration is strongly encouraged at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events/clamday8823.

