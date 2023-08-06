Our national parks, including Acadia, are often touted as “America’s greatest idea” – but throughout my career, I have come to think of them as “America’s greatest responsibility.” The National Park Service is in the forever business, and we have a responsibility to future generations to leave our national parks better than we found them. Park rangers across the nation take this responsibility very seriously – and we regularly find ways to be good stewards of our public lands with extraordinarily limited resources

It was humbling to watch Maine’s federal delegation come together to be the first to unanimously support the most important piece of legislation for our national parks in decades – the Great American Outdoors Act, enacted Aug. 4, 2020. As the Department of the Interior celebrates the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act’s initial $6.5 billion investment in national parks over a five-year period, we cheer the critical foundation it provides for national parks across the country to address extensive maintenance repair backlogs. This work ensures visitors can continue to have life-changing experiences at these special places for generations to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kevin Schneider is superintendent of Acadia National Park.

The Great American Outdoors Act has funded two major projects in Acadia National Park. Earlier this year, Sen. Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree joined me in breaking ground for the construction of a new maintenance facility. With $1 billion of infrastructure in Acadia – roads, campgrounds, restrooms, historic buildings and more – this forms the backbone of our operations, yet our staff have operated out of temporary trailers and dramatically undersized workshops. The Great American Outdoors Act is also allowing for the repair of a water and wastewater system on the Schoodic Peninsula in Acadia. Among other major benefits, this new system will help make sure the pipes don’t freeze during Maine’s frigid winters. Acadia’s Great American Outdoors Act investments will contribute an estimated 525 jobs and $103.8 million to the nation’s economy.

These two projects are critical to the park’s ability to preserve this outstanding place and facilitate quality visitor experiences. However, they address only a fraction of Acadia’s $120 million backlog in deferred maintenance and repairs.

The $22 billion in deferred maintenance and repair backlog in the National Park Service did not present itself overnight, nor can it be solved in five short years. The “forever business” is a marathon – not a sprint. As we approach the end of Great American Outdoors Act – it is time to start thinking about what comes next.

As Acadia’s superintendent, I want to make sure this special place is best prepared for our visitors, so that we can continue to offer incredible experiences, while also ensuring the park is preserved for future generations. I know that Acadia’s two Great American Outdoors Act-funded projects will move us a step in that direction.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: