For 169 years, the Topsham Fair has celebrated Maine agriculture by hosting local farmers, crafters, bakers and vendors to showcase their animals, foods and talents. The fair kicked off Sunday for eight days of fun.

The fair draws around 20,000 people in a typical year, according to Topsham Fair board member Marie Brilliant.

Guests can enjoy rides, horse races, ox pulling, livestock, baking contests and the demolition derby, a fan favorite. Fair administrators also added a new event called the Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pull on the final day of the fair.

Prices have increased this year from $15 to $20, which includes unlimited rides and access. Seniors 65 and older pay $5 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday.

For the full schedule, visit topshamfair.net.

