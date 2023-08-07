Charles Miller was a lot of things.

He was a longtime lawyer who headed one of Maine’s largest law firms. He was a community leader and social justice advocate; a pillar of the Jewish community. He was a father, a husband, a brother.

He was, his family said, “a man of joy.”

Miller died Friday after a brief illness. He was 75.

“Charlie was a larger-than-life figure, with a tremendous personal presence, a searching and seeking intelligence, and an incredibly generous spirit,” his family wrote in his obituary. “He spread happiness to his family and to everyone surrounding him.”

Miller was born on Sept. 25, 1947, in New Haven, Connecticut.

He graduated from Colby College in 1969 and earned his master’s degree in education from the University of Maine in 1973.

In 1979 he graduated from the University of Maine School of Law and began what would be his lifelong career.

Miller joined Bernstein Shur later that year and served as the firm’s managing partner, and then CEO from 2003 to 2013. He continued to practice real estate and business law until his death, according to his obituary.

His legal work earned him many accolades, including a place on the 2021 Best Lawyers in America list, recognition from Chambers USA, Super Layers and the 2013 Top Rated Lawyer in Real Estate Law by the American Lawyer Media and Martindale-Hubbell.

Miller also used his legal expertise for social justice advocacy. He volunteered with Pine Tree Legal Assistance, Friends of Pine Tree Legal Assistance, the Muskie Fund for Legal Justice and Hope Acts, a nonprofit dedicated to helping asylum seekers settle in Maine. In 2009, he and his wife, Ellie, were jointly awarded the Edmund S. Muskie “Access to Justice” award.

His community involvement and volunteer work extended beyond social justice to the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, The University of Maine School of Law, the American Bar Association, the Maine Bar Association and the Cumberland County Bar Association.

Miller was also deeply rooted to his faith.

He served as president of Temple Beth El and the Jewish Community Alliance and was the vice chair of Southern Maine Hillel.

His family said he embodied “tikkun olam,” a Hebrew term meaning “to repair the world,” and “tzedakah” which calls on believers to make the world a more fair and just place through both action and financial giving.

Among clients and colleagues, he was praised for his wise counsel, his intellect, charm, credibility and tenacity. Among friends and family, he was a devoted family man who was always quick with a smile, a story or a song.

“A light has surely gone out for those who knew Charlie, but his life serves as an inspiration to many and his legacy will endure,” the family wrote.

Miller is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Ellie, his three children, and six grandchildren.

This story will be updated.

