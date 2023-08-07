Queens of the Stone Age

7 p.m. Friday. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $79.50. crossarenaportland.com

Rock out to tunes from Queens of the Stone Age as their End is Nero tour swings through Portland this weekend. The band, led by singer and guitarist Josh Homme, released its eighth album, “In Times New Roman…,” in June, then a week later played to a massive crowd at the Glastonbury Festival in England. Electronic duo Phantogram and hardcore/punk band The Armed open the Maine show.

Portland Chamber Music Festival: Summer Dreams

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Hannaford Hall at University of Southern Maine, 88 Bedford St., Portland, $30 to $75, free for 12 and under. pcmf.org

Treat your ears to a sumptuous evening of sounds from the Portland Chamber Music Festival. The Summer Dreams show features the works of composers Amy Beach, George Gershwin, Arnold Bax and ​Antonín Dvořák. The musicians you’ll be hearing perform on piano, violin, viola, harp, clarinet and cello are Benjamin Hochman, Henry Kramer, Gabriela Diaz, Jennifer Elowitch, Melissa Reardon, Brant Taylor, Charles Overton, Todd Palmer, Susie Park and Raman Ramakrishnan.

Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds

8 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $29.50. auramaine.com

You’ve got two chances to hear the rock and soul act Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, fronted by powerhouse vocalist Arleigh Kincheloe. With four albums of tunes to choose from, you’ll be entertained all night long. Catch the Portland show on Saturday or head to Bar Harbor on Sunday for a performance at the Criterion Theatre. Both nights will be kicked off by a set from local roots band Love By Numb3rs.

