Happy Topsham Fair week and congrats to Maine State Music Theatre on a successful run of “9 to 5: The Musical.” I highlighted both of those events in last week’s column that talked about seven can’t-miss summer events, and lo and behold, I have seven more events to share this week. If you need more information on the fair, visit topshamfair.net, and if you want to know about MSMT’s final main stage show, “Something Rotten!”, check out msmt.org.

We’re just two weekends away from one of the premier tourism dates in our annual calendar as our region will be home to three major events all happening next Saturday, Aug. 19. Plus, there are four other events, later in the month, worthy of penciling into your end-of-summer calendar now.

If we wanted one day of good weather this summer, it will be Aug. 19 as three different organizations are hosting three very different but wonderful events. That’s not to say any of these events would get canceled due to rain — because they won’t — but it would be a whole lot more fun if it were dry. Here are the details you need for all of them:

18th Annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival

• Location: Maine Street, Brunswick.

• Organizers: Brunswick Downtown Association.

• Date/time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

• FMI: brunswickoutdoorartsfest.com.

Started in 2006, the festival features 80-100 artists showcasing their work. Maine Street sidewalks and the Brunswick Downtown Mall get peppered with canopy tents full of the most beautiful art in Maine. Artistic categories for this juried art show include: fine craft (which includes pottery, wood working, wood burning, etc.), graphic art/drawing, jewelry, painting, mixed media and photography. The event routinely pulls in thousands of arts lovers with many of the artists selling their work as well as having it judged for the art show’s “best of” contests. Lastly, there will be several musicians sharing their gifts throughout the day as well.

10th Annual Kindness Day Bath

• Location: Downtown Bath

• Organizers: Kindness Day Committee; supported and promoted by the City of Bath and Main Street Bath.

• Date/time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

• FMI: facebook.com/kindnessdaybath.

Advertisement

Attendees are encouraged to bring some kindness of their own and spread around as much as they receive at the 10th Annual Kindness Day Bath. This event is as simple as it is rewarding in that kindness has so many faces and so you never know what you will see for booths. Numerous organizations sign up for booth spaces, which in the past have included things like animal petting stations, kind note–writing stations, free flowers and much more. The City of Bath is offering free trolley rides from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Maine Maritime Museum will be offering free, “mini-mariner,” 3o-minute cruises from the city dock, leaving at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Booths will be scattered all over the downtown streets, with many local businesses participating, too. Lastly, a hearty tip of the cap to City Council, which at its Aug. 2 meeting made an official proclamation of Aug. 19 being Kindness Day Bath this year.

44th Annual Maine Highland Games & Scottish Festival

• Location: Thomas Point Beach Campground.

• Organizers: Saint Andrew’s Society of Maine.

• Date/time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

• FMI: mainehighlandgames.org.

Grab your kilt, your family and your appetite next weekend and head to Thomas Point Beach for one of the truly unique events of the year, as the Saint Andrew’s Society of Maine presents the 44th Annual Maine Highland Games & Scottish Festival at Thomas Point Beach. There will be pipe and drum competitions, highland dance competitions, kilt-making demonstrations, Scottish market shopping, sheep herding and so much traditional food. Add to that the heavy athletic games, the children’s games, the musical artists and the Scottish country dancing interactive demonstrations, and there is something for everyone.

• • •

Concert and raffle fundraiser: Music Masts & Lobster Traps, Aug. 27

• Location: Maine Maritime Museum.

• Organizers: Jesse Roche, with proceeds to benefit the Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance.

• Date/time: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

• FMI: mlcalliance.org/events/music-masts-lobster-traps.

This first-time concert event features the Mallet Brothers Band (with opening act Paddy Mills) and is a fundraiser for the Maine Lobsterman’s Community Alliance. The event also includes a super raffle, food trucks, local brews, vendors and more! The concert tickets are separate from the daytime museum admission and can be found on the link provided above. For those that want to make a day of it, the museum will be offering special programming that day with the purchase of a regular museum admission beginning at 9:30 a.m. (regular admission does not include the concert ticket). The special programming includes: a lobster education center; a trap-building demonstration; aquaculture demonstration; Abenaki tribe drum circle and history exhibit; lobster boat, schooner, tour cruises; and more! Food and drink from Longreach Kitchen and Highroller Lobster Company will be available starting at noon.

Advertisement

• • •

3 early September events to note (more details soon)

• Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, Aug. 31 through Sept. 3. This festival is a legendary bluegrass gathering held every Labor Day weekend with many of the top bluegrass artists as part of the dozens of acts performing Labor Day weekend.

• Pints on the Pier, Sept. 9. This event is back at Maine Maritime Museum and is essentially a beer, cider, music and food truck event that has become a fall staple for many who love this type of 21-plus affair.

• Brunswick Landing BLOC Party, Sept. 9. The BLOC Party is returning for a second year on Sept. 9 on Brunswick Landing. The initial event drew over 3,000 people to Flight Deck Brewing and Wild Oats Bakery to support this Midcoast Athletic & Recreation Complex fundraiser.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: