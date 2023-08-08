Heavy, sustained rains are causing localized flooding in southern and central Maine Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning from northern York County and the Portland area through Lewiston and Augusta to Skowhegan. Most of the state is under a flood watch advisory into Wednesday.

The weather service warned of flash flooding around small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways and streets, as well low-lying areas or areas with poor drainage. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portland, Lewiston, South Portland, Auburn, Biddeford, Brunswick, Augusta, Westbrook, Bath and Gardiner, including the I-295 corridor between Portland and Augusta, according to the advisory.

Meteorologist Jon Palmer described the weather pattern as “training,” where storms line up on top of each other often moving over the same area and dumping heavy rain on that area in a short period of time. Palmer said there will be thunderstorms embedded within the storm train.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: