A Maine native who was serving as a foreign fighter in the Ukrainian army died last week from a mortar shell explosion, according to his father.

Jeffrey Judd Jones, a 48-year-old U.S. Army veteran, had been with the Ukraine Armed Forces since June.

His father, Howard Jones, said he received confirmation in an email from the U.S. Embassy.

“On behalf of the United States government and the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, please accept our deepest condolences for the death of Jeffrey Judd Jones,” the email reads. “Jeffrey was killed in action by a mortar shell explosion on July 31 fighting in Ukraine. While we have official notification from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, we will provide more details of what happened if and when they become available.”

Howard Jones, who lives part time in Harpswell, posted the message Saturday on his Facebook page. He did not immediately reply to a message Tuesday

Although the U.S. has not deployed any service members to Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia in February 2022, some volunteers have chosen to fight alongside Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Jeffrey Jones already had traveled to Ukraine twice with humanitarian teams prior to volunteering with the army. Last year, according to his father’s note, he suffered a concussion when part of a wall fell on him during an artillery strike and returned to the U.S. He was serving as a volunteer medic at the time.

Jones then went back to Ukraine in April and was stationed near Bakhmut in the eastern part of the country, an area largely occupied by Russian soldiers.

He grew up in Bowdoinham and vacationed in Harpswell with his family for many years. Most recently, he was living in Perry, Georgia.

Howard Jones wrote that his son’s remains will return to Bangor this month and that the family will share more details as they become available.

“Jeff was very protective of the Foreign Fighters in his group, particularly the younger, inexperienced fighters,” his father wrote. “Jeff’s family and friends are proud of Jeff’s contributions and sacrifice for the Ukrainian people.”

This story will be updated.

