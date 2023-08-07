The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that it recovered the body of a kayaker who was reported missing Sunday off the coast of Campobello Island in New Brunswick, Canada.

The Coast Guard identified the kayaker as Martin Spahn of Augusta; no age was given, News Center Maine reported.

A search was launched Sunday by the Canadian and U.S. coast guards after a fishing vessel reported finding an empty, overturned yellow kayak near Liberty Point. Liberty Point is located on Campobello Island in the Bay of Fundy and faces west toward West Quoddy Head Light in Lubec.

Coast Guard officials said Spahn’s body was recovered around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Raccoon Point on Campobello Island.

“Crews located the overturned kayak and found numerous personal effects inside, including a U.S. passport and driver’s license belonging to Mr. Spahn as well as a cellphone, car keys, camping/fishing equipment and charts of the local area. All indications pointed to a scenario in which Mr. Spahn capsized and entered the water,” the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Spahn was wearing a lifejacket at the time his body was recovered.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous