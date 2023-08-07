WILTON — An assistant attorney general for the state was arrested Saturday night on a charge of drunken driving on Main Street.

Paul E. Suitter, 35, of Portland was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Suitter, an assistant attorney general in the Litigation Division, was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington where he posted $200 bail and was released Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Andrew Morgan and Wilton officer Stephen Charles responded to a complaint about 7:01 p.m. of a possible intoxicated driver traveling south on the Weld Road toward Wilton. Both officers stopped the vehicle on Main Street in Wilton.

Suitter is scheduled to appear in Farmington District Court on Oct. 3.

A conviction for operating under the influence is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Attempts to reach him Monday were unsuccessful.

Contacted about the arrest Monday, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Maine Attorney General, Danna Hayes, wrote in an email “we don’t have a comment.”

