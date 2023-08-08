Congrats on the first week of the new Press Herald. We appreciate the increased focus on our neighbors and meaningful developments in Maine communities. Less violence, less rehashing stories from wire services, more digging into what’s going on around us.

Thank you!

Susan and Clifford Gilpin
Falmouth

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles