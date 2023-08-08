Dictionary definition of “fascism”: “… exalts nation and often race above the individual … stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.” That is: Donald Trump’s agenda.

Those of us “woke” to the fascist movement underway in our nation must be louder. If calling it “fascism” bothers you, call it “a hate movement, “an anti-democratic movement” or “a cult.” Whatever it’s called, it must be challenged. Trump must be challenged. And the Republicans, who may actually know the difference between right and wrong but are too weak-kneed to say so out loud, must be challenged. Loudly. Repeatedly. And now.

Letters to the editor. Yard signs. Billboards. Private conversations. And wherever Trump appears – a MAGA-Republican rally, a TV interview, a courthouse, a convention – may he be greeted by people chanting loudly and carrying signs: “Lock Him Up!”

Another sign option: “Expatriate Him!” Apparently, even a native-born United States citizen can be expatriated for committing treason. I’m sure Hungary’s authoritarian leader Viktor Orbán would welcome him.

Some say that protesting Trump and what he stands for only gives him more oxygen; that he has always tried to bait people who challenge him, if he can’t simply cancel them or shoot them on Fifth Avenue. This may be true. But we’re past the time for polite silence if this lying, thieving, assaulting, dim-witted megalomaniac and all he stands for are to be stopped.

Cathy Wolff

Kittery

