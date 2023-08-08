An excellent article by reporter Joe Lawlor was headlined “Martin’s Point fraud settlement highlights shortcomings in Medicare Advantage program” (Aug. 4). It might have said the settlement highlights shortcomings in “private, market-based insurance.” Over and over again, we bemoan the failings of treating health care as a business. Yet we are the only developed country in the world that keeps trying to do so.

There is a better way. The federal Medicare for All Act of 2023 (H.R. 3421) would build upon and expand Medicare to provide comprehensive benefits to every person in the United States. This includes primary care, vision, dental, prescription drugs, mental health, substance abuse, long-term services and supports, reproductive health care, and more.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, is a co-sponsor. We need the rest of Maine’s congressional delegation to get on board and take seriously the possibility that Medicare will be gutted by the private insurance market.

Karen Foster

Portland

