I loved the recent piece about “Bernie’s Mitten Maker” (“South Portland native writes about life before and after becoming ‘Bernie’s Mitten Maker,’” Aug. 6).

Over the past 30-plus years, I’ve been knitting kids’ mittens – using wool, not acrylic – which I give to local schools. Most years, I knit and donate about 150 pair of mittens. I make sure that no two pairs are the same (colors and design) since we live in a mass-produced society.

Hopefully more women (and men!) will take up knitting. It’s simple – just two types of stitches – and you can easily take it with you.

Joan Steinberg

Scarborough

