July 2023 was the warmest month in history. The entire world is witnessing the devastating effects of human-induced climate change. These weather disasters have included terrible heat domes, droughts, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, forest fires that have brought unbreathable air to many locations. Ocean water has been recorded at over 100 degrees off southern Florida, killing coral reefs and affecting other sea life as well as destroying some natural protection from hurricanes.

At the same time, Republican politicians and many Republican voters are choosing to ignore these conditions and bury their heads in the hot sand. The long-term effects of these climate issues will affect food production, and destroy homes and property worldwide. They are already leading to starvation of many. Taxes may increase to pay for damages to property. The cost of home insurance has already driven many people from homes they can no longer afford to insure.

The world can not ignore these issues. The United States has always been seen as a leader in issues that affect the world. To see Republicans choose to ignore or even consider climate change to be some kind of hoax is alarming. Their approach is to create an agenda that would repeal or roll back programs that help address global warming and climate change.

To see Republicans disregard such important global issues in favor of an accused felon (a separate concern) is truly frightening for our future.

Barb Osen

Orr’s Island

