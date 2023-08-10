Alarmed by reports of neo-Nazi activity in our beautiful state (“Hate groups are on the march in Maine,” July 23), I feel it incumbent on me to publicly denounce it.
Neo-Nazism is a twisted and dangerous movement that seeks to resurrect the horrors of the past and perpetuate a cycle of division, discrimination and violence. The atrocities committed by the original Nazi regime left scars burned into history by the devastating consequences of hatred and prejudice. Neo-Nazism attempts to revive this shameful ideology by promoting racism, antisemitism and other forms of bigotry. It aims to tear apart the fabric of our society, undermining the principles of cooperation, tolerance and respect that we have worked so hard to build. Every individual should have the right to live in Maine without fear of violence, regardless of their race, religion, gender, age or any other characteristic.
It is ironic that neo-Nazi groups are allowed to exist because they enjoy the same constitutional rights that they want to deprive others of. I believe that their efforts will fail because the vast majority of Mainers find their beliefs as repulsive as I do. We may not be able to prevent hate-based groups from coming to Maine, but we can certainly let them know that they are not welcome here.
Rep. Amy B. Arata
assistant Republican leader, Maine House of Representatives
New Gloucester
