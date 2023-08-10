I am a subscriber because I think local journalism is important. That said, I do not understand why so many articles in this newspaper do not allow comments. I certainly understand that in the case of the death or injury of someone in the Maine community, out of an abundance of caution, people who loved them are not additionally burdened. It is obvious that people can be cruel online, and I am understanding of moderator restrictions.
That said, I just read the article about Androscoggin Bank creating Islamic mortgage loans (Aug. 3). I was unable to offer a comment. I assume that because some idiot may have hateful comments, all subscribers are unable to comment.
Pretty certain that the adults in the room can fend for themselves.
Andrew Robertson
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.