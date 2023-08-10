I am a subscriber because I think local journalism is important. That said, I do not understand why so many articles in this newspaper do not allow comments. I certainly understand that in the case of the death or injury of someone in the Maine community, out of an abundance of caution, people who loved them are not additionally burdened. It is obvious that people can be cruel online, and I am understanding of moderator restrictions.

That said, I just read the article about Androscoggin Bank creating Islamic mortgage loans (Aug. 3). I was unable to offer a comment. I assume that because some idiot may have hateful comments, all subscribers are unable to comment.

Pretty certain that the adults in the room can fend for themselves.

Andrew Robertson

Freeport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: