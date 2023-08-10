There’s enough evidence against Joe Biden to investigate him for possibly selling national security to line his own pockets, yet the same entities who stress honor, integrity and the letter of the law who indicted Donald Trump couldn’t care less what potential crimes Biden committed. Which, of course, means the indictments against Trump are politically motivated.
But you already know this.
Kevin Benjamin
South Portland
