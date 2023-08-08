TOPSHAM – Alvin L. Wilson, 92, of Topsham died Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Thornton Hall in Brunswick. He was born August 30, 1930 in Brunswick, the son of Oramandal and Gladys Hammond Wilson.

He graduated from Morse High School in 1949. He received an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration from Portland Junior College. He attended several banking courses and received a standard certificate from the American Institute of Banking. In high school and college he was on the basketball and baseball teams and played for the U.S. Navy Baseball Team traveling to various places with the Navy Team.

﻿On December 13, 1952 he married Caroline Adams Wilson. ﻿

Al worked in the dispersing office and served aboard the USS Bennington for four years. He was a Banker at the Suburban Trust Co., Westfield, N.J., Operations Officer for Maine National Bank in Brunswick and Portland, Manager of the Brunswick Plaza Branch, and later did independent accounting and bookkeeping work and was Office Manager for the Bowdoin Steak House.﻿

He was a former member and founder of Topsham Jaycees, VP and Treasurer of Jaycees. Also a former member of Topsham Recreation Committee, Treasurer of Heart Fund and Treasurer of Cancer Fund, former officer of Topsham Grange, member of Sagadahoc Agricultural and Horticultural Society, past director of the Androscoggin Valley Chapter of American Institute of Banking, and member of United Baptist Church of Topsham.﻿

Al and his wife wintered in Cocoa Beach, Fla., and summered at their cottage on Orr’s Island in Maine. He later vacationed at Cocoa Beach and Myrtle Beach with his daughter and son-in-law. He enjoyed a European trip with his brother, Gordon and many hunting trips with his brothers and nephews. He loved sharing a birthday with his great-grandson Jaylen.﻿

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Kay, sister Beverly, brother Donald and his wife Carol.﻿

He is survived by his daughter Judith Wilson Main and special son-ln-law Kevin, grandchildren Jessica (Shanse), and Jonathan Ellis, great-grandchildren Jaylen and Jamari, brother Gordon (Judy), many nieces and nephews and special neighbors.﻿

At his request, there will be no services. A private burial will be held in Rogers Cemetery in Topsham.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com﻿

Donations in his memory may be made to Tunnel To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd.,

Staten Island, NY 10306.

