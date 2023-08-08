OAKMONT, Pa. – Norman “Chips” E. Koehler, 89, of Oakmont, Pa., died peacefully at home on Friday, July 21, 2023.

He was born on March 3, 1934, son of the Rev. Norman E. Koehler II, and Elizabeth (Hart) Koehler, in Johnstown, Pa.

Chips graduated from Johnstown High School in 1952, and Grove City College in 1956. On October 13, 1956, he married Virginia “Jan” (Schadt) Koehler. Chips was a well decorated career Naval officer. He became a Naval Aviator in 1958 and retired as Captain in 1981. His varied career included serving as a reconnaissance/patrol pilot in Vietnam, Naval Attache to Greece, Commanding Officer of Patrol Squadron 10 and Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station, Brunswick, Maine, Director of Special Operations, Atlantic Command, and Executive Assistant to Secretary of the Navy. During his Naval career he earned an MS Education degree from Southern Cal, a Ph.D degree in Education from the University of Pittsburgh, and graduated from the Defense Language School, Monterey, CA (Linguist 4/5 in Modern Greek).

Following his naval retirement, Chips worked as a Senior Research Scientist for Lockheed Corp. He subsequently held Capital and Development posts at Northwestern University, Carnegie-Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, and was the founding president of the Pittsburgh Episcopal Foundation. He taught as an adjunct professor of Business Administration for over 12 years at the University of Southern New Hampshire and at Butler Community College.

Chips received an MA in Theology from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, and was ordained as an Episcopal Deacon in 2022, and a priest in 2006. He served at St. Andrew’s, New Kensington, St. Barnabas, Natrona Heights, St. Mary’s, Red Bank, St. Paul’s, Kittanning, and St. Thomas, Oakmont. He was a brother of the Order of St. Luke the Physician (OSLP). He was inducted into the Grove City College Swimming Hall of Fame in 2010, and received the Jack Kennedy Alumni Award for lifetime achievement to the college in 2011.

Chips had many interests. He spent hours teaching his children to sail at Hickam Harbor in Hawaii, racing Mac dinghies on Lake Arthur in Pennsylvania, and later enjoyed sailing on Casco Bay. When Chips wasn’t flying military aircraft, he enjoyed taking to the sky in smaller planes as a member of the local flying club. While stationed in Greece, he enjoyed exploring exotic islands, beautiful beaches and ancient ruins with his family, a wonderful experience fondly remembered by his children. He was an avid golfer, playing countless rounds all over the world. Chips was a life-long learner and enjoyed reading, writing, and travel. In his later years, he provided pastoral care to the many residents of Presbyterian Senior Care in Oakmont, which he found highly fulfilling.

Chips is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Jan Koehler; three children, Keith A. Koehler and his wife Laurie, of Waterbury, Vt.; Eric N. Koehler and his wife Elizabeth, of Brunswick; and Kathryn K. Vautrain and her husband Steven, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; three grandchildren, Emily Bisson, Melissa Marcellino, and Jonathan Koehler; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service with military honors was held July 26, 2023, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Oakmont, Pa.. Internment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

