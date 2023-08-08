BOSTON — Drew Waters, MJ Melendez and Michael Massey each hit two-run home runs and the Kansas City Royals snapped a three-game losing streak with a 9-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Brady Singer (8-8) allowed three runs off five hits over 6 2/3 innings, and the Royals finished with six extra-base hits.

Adam Duvall had his 10th home run of the season, and Connor Wong and Jarren Duran added RBI for Boston, which has lost five of its last six.

Kutter Crawford (5-6) allowed three runs on seven hits over 3 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking two.

The loss spoiled the season debut of Boston’s Trevor Story, who was in the lineup for the first time since last September after being activated off the 60-day injured list following offseason shoulder surgery. He went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

With Kansas City leading 1-0 with a runner on in the fourth, Waters connected on Crawford’s cutter and lofted it into Boston’s bullpen in right field for his seventh homer of the season.

Three batters later, Crawford let a fastball get too far inside on Bobby Witt Jr., striking him on his hand. Witt was attended to by a trainer but stayed in the game.

It was the final batter for Crawford. He was replaced by Brennan Bernardino, who was able to get out of the inning without any further damage.

The Red Sox cut the lead to 3-1 in the fifth when Duvall drove Singer’s sinker over the Green Monster seats in left field.

Later, Wong trimmed the gap to 3-2 with a single that scored Alex Verdugo.

The rally was short-lived.

Maikel Garcia led off the sixth with a walk against Red Sox reliever Dinesel Lamet, stole second, then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Garcia scored two batters later via Massey’s groundout.

Salvador Perez singled and Melendez followed with his 10th homer of the season to stretch the lead back to 6-2.

NOTES: INF Yu Chang was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Story. … INF/DH Justin Turner sat out Tuesday with the same heel soreness that kept him sidelined for three games last week. He is expected to miss a few more games in hope of avoiding a stint on the injured list.

