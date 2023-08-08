A Machias woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle she was riding in was struck by a pickup truck in Jonesboro.

Diana O’Neal, 68, of Machias, was a passenger in a 2003 Subaru Forester driven by her sister Tammy O’Neal, 62, when it was struck by a pickup driven by Lenore Faulkingham, 69, of Whitneyville, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Diana O’Neal died at the scene and Tammy O’Neal was transported to Downeast Community Hospital in Machias, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The police investigation shows that Faulkingham was traveling east on Route 1 when her 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck crossed the center line colliding with the Forester.

Faulkingham was transported to Downeast Community Hospital, where she was also treated for non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Maine State Police.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: