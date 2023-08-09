Bath has released its latest proposed comprehensive plan, used to guide future growth and policy decisions in the city.

Public comment is open until Aug. 31, and the city is seeking feedback on the proposal, to be reviewed before the final plan is released and sent to the City Council.

This is the first update made to Bath’s comprehensive plan since 2009 and includes a range of issues, including housing, sustainability and economic growth.

The plan can be found online at storymaps.arcgis.com/stories.

