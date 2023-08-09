Traditional music that causes a wonderful stir and fills to overflowing every venue – that is Cécilia! Widely recognized as three of Canada’s finest musicians, it is a pleasure to see how much enjoyment Timi Turmel, Erin Leahy, and Louis Schryer find in playing together. While honoring their heritage as Cécilia, their music making has an undeniably fresh and high-spirited sound.

They bring the best of many musical worlds together in their explorations of traditional, Celtic and Quebecois music. Every one of their pieces is skillfully arranged and highlighted with influences from contemporary, classical, jazz and swing styles. Cécilia’s recent debut album Accent is an impressive offering full of vibrant rhythms and melodies, all resonating with a unique warmth and richness of expression.

Each performance by Cécilia is a call to come out and share – not only in the joy of three dedicated musicians making music together but also in creating with Timi, Erin, and Louis a unique and memorable musical experience. You’ll find yourself with a smile that lasts long after the final notes of Cécilia’s accordion, piano, and violin have melted away.

Advertisement

Around the world, Timi Turmel is considered a master of the accordion. He grew up in a family of talented musicians, including his father, Jean-Marc, and his uncle, Robin, who inspired in Timi a deep passion for the instrument. So deep that even as a child, in the minutes waiting for the school bus each morning, Timi would pick up his accordion to practice just a little bit more.

Crowned Quebecois Champion for three consecutive years, Timi went on to join Mackinaw, the distinguished Quebecois company of traditional dance. For many years, in his role not only as accordionist but also as pianist and musical director, Timi played in festivals all over Europe.

Multi-award winning Canadian champion, Louis Schryer stands out as one of this generation’s most respected and sought-after fiddle players. He is both the only 8-time Canadian Fiddle Champion and the only artist to hold the title of 4-time Grand Masters Fiddle Champion.

Canadian musician, composer and arranger, Erin Leahy has earned a reputation for her exceptional talent and versatility. She is a powerhouse on the piano, playing traditional, Celtic, ragtime, classical, and jazz-influenced music. Erin also plays violin with the same command and musicality. As a member of the internationally renowned Canadian band LEAHY, Erin and her siblings have enjoyed a long and distinguished musical career. They have worldwide sales of more than half a million albums and have received numerous awards, including three JUNOS. With extensive touring, their sound and spirit have garnered fans from around the globe.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: