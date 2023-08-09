What happens when you take one part “Spamalot,” one part “Book of Mormon,” and add a rhyming couplet (or two) with a large splash of thrilling dance routines? You get the hilarious musical comedy that brings Shakespeare to glorious, vibrant life — “Something Rotten!”

Set in 1595, “Something Rotten!” follows the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two artists struggling to succeed in the Elizabethan theatrical world – constantly in the shadow of William “The Bard” Shakespeare himself, the Renaissance rockstar of the literary world.

Written by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, with music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, “Something Rotten!” went on to garner 10 Tony nominations for the 2015 Broadway season and played for over 700 performances before spawning numerous national and international tours and productions.

“I saw Something Rotten! on Broadway when it first came out and immediately thought, ‘I must produce this show for Maine State Music Theatre,’” said MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark. “The show is the most hilarious I have seen in years – and I’ve seen a lot! It’s got great music and is full of amazing tap dance sequences. It is exactly what people want in this day and age.”

“Something Rotten!” opened with preview performances on Aug. 9 and an official opening on Aug. 10 at the Pickard Theatre at Bowdoin College. Performances continue through Aug. 26.

Featured in the cast are Tyler Hanes (Shakespeare), Bryant Martin (Nick Bottom), Jordan DeLeon Nigel Bottom), Lucy Godinez (Bea), Carolyn Anne Miller (Portia), and Blake Hammond (Nostradamus). The ensemble of “Something Rotten!” consists of Alicia Babin, Kelly Bolick, David Buergler, Michael Di Liberto, Stephane Duret, Kevin Earley, Stephanie Maloney, Mateo Melendez, Dennis O’Bannion, Michael Olaribigbe, J.P. Qualters, Hannah Hubbard and Eric Rivas.

Tickets for “Something Rotten!” can be purchased only by calling the Box Office at (207) 725.8769 or visiting msmt.org.

