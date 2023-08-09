PORTLAND – David A. Cremonese Jr., 73, passed away at St Joseph’s nursing home on July 30, 2023, after a long illness.

David was born in Portland on May 17, 1950, the son of David Cremonese Sr. and Rita (Mazerole) Cremonese. David attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School.

David was a sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era stationed in Okinawa. When he returned home he became an entrepreneur, first owning Bluebeard’s Tavern, then an after-hours nightclub. David then turned to car sales, both in Portland and during the ’80s in Florida, where he received one accolade after another.

David leaves behind his daughter, Kristen, of Buxton; his sisters Barbara Graham and her husband Christopher of Westbrook and Cheryl Kittredge of Portland; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Anthony; his daughter, Deana; and his nephew, Peter.

His family would like to thank Mercy Hospital, St. Joseph’s nursing home, and Hospice of Southern Maine for the care he received.

Services and burial will be private. If you want to remember David, get on some wheels, crank your music and feel the wind!

